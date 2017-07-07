Several Mountain Area campgrounds to remain closed for 2017 season

Officials with the Sierra National Forest announced Friday that several campgrounds have been added to a forest order closure list, due to public safety concerns.
Many campgrounds in the Mountain Area have faced longtime closures due to hazards from dead or dying trees.
The following campgrounds will remain closed in the 2017 season, SNF officials said in a Facebook post:
☆ Chilkoot Campground
☆ Crane Valley Group Campground
☆ Fresno Dome Campground
☆ Grey's Mountain Campground
☆ Jerseydale Campground
☆ Lower Chiquito Campground
☆ Mammoth Pool Campground
☆ Placer Campground
☆ Rock Creek Campground
☆ Ross Cabin
☆ Soda Springs Campground
☆ Sweetwater Campground
☆ Texas Flat Campground
☆ Upper Chiquito Campground
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/sierra/alerts-notices.
