Several campgrounds in Sierra National Forest have been closed due to tree hazards causing public safety concerns. U.S. Forest Service Submitted photo

July 07, 2017 11:00 AM

Several Mountain Area campgrounds to remain closed for 2017 season

Officials with the Sierra National Forest announced Friday that several campgrounds have been added to a forest order closure list, due to public safety concerns.

Many campgrounds in the Mountain Area have faced longtime closures due to hazards from dead or dying trees.

The following campgrounds will remain closed in the 2017 season, SNF officials said in a Facebook post:

Chilkoot Campground

Crane Valley Group Campground

Fresno Dome Campground

Grey's Mountain Campground

Jerseydale Campground

Lower Chiquito Campground

Mammoth Pool Campground

Placer Campground

Rock Creek Campground

Ross Cabin

Soda Springs Campground

Sweetwater Campground

Texas Flat Campground

Upper Chiquito Campground

For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/sierra/alerts-notices.

