Grocery Outlet sets $8,000 goal in food drive to benefit Manna House

The Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Oakhurst is holding a food drive for Manna House through the end of July, with the goal of raising $8,000 in cash and non-perishable food.
This is the fourth year Brandon and Jessica Steele, owners of the market, have participated in “Independence From Hunger,” a national campaign by Grocery Outlet with a company goal or raising $1 million across the country. Food purchased and cash donated at the Oakhurst store goes to Manna House, the non-denominational program that assists those in need in the Mountain Area.
Most food banks across the country receive many generous donations during the holiday season, but experience dramatic drops in donations during the summer months.
“We have signs throughout the entire store asking for the communities help to create an independence from hunger,” Jessica said. “It has been a top priority of ours since we opened to help in any way we can, and we feel that this is going towards a great cause.”
Pre-made bags of groceries at the check stands, between $5 and $10, make it very convenient for shoppers to donate to the cause by just putting one of the bags in their cart at checkout. Gift cards can also be purchased for $5 that also go directly to Manna House. Anyone purchasing a pre-made bag or making a $5 cash donation will receive a coupon good for $5 off a minimum $25 purchase at the market made between July 15 and 31.
Tom Nicolulis, Manna House director, said Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is generous with their community efforts to help Manna House.
“The ‘Independence From Hunger’ food drive really helps as non-perishable food is desperately needed during a time when donations are slow,” Nicolulis said. “The market’s year-long effort is greatly appreciated by offering some comfort to those in need, which is what Manna House does. I encourage the community to participate in this food drive during July to help offset the $4,000 a month Manna House pays each month for non-perishable items.”
Bruce Bartlett, Manna House food manager, said the food drive comes at the perfect time of year.
“The community is very supportive of Manna House, especially during major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, but this time of year we are running pretty low on supplies,” Bartlett said. “Thanks to Grocery Outlet and its customers this food drive will once again fill the shelves at Manna House so we can help those in need in the Mountain Area.”
“We are just so happy to be part of a community that wants to help others, and the Manna House is one of the best at doing just that,” said Brandon. “This is a great opportunity for Mountain Area residents to come together and help neighbors in need.”
“With the communities help, we are confident we can make our goal of $8,000 in groceries and cash for Manna House,” Brandon said.
In the company’s first food drive in 2011, about 150 Grocery Outlet stores across the country, thanks to the generosity of customers, donated more than $223,000 in food, cash, and gift cards to help food assistance agencies across the country. In 2012, donations increased to $292,000 and 2013 donations topped $300,000. Last year’s efforts, with more than 200 markets across the country, hit the $1 million mark.
Manna House is a nonprofit corporation, funded 100% by donations, and is affiliated with the Mountain Ministerial Association.
Details: Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, 7 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. daily, 40301 Junction Drive, (559) 683-2400. Manna House, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday - Friday, 40390 Junction Drive, (559) 683-6262.
