Firefighters gain hold on Wildcat Fire in Mariposa County

Within an hour, firefighters made quick work to gain control of a wildfire sparked Wednesday afternoon in the Bootjack area of Mariposa County.
The blaze, known as the Wildcat Fire, was first reported shortly before 2 p.m., and initial response estimated it at around two acres, and spreading, with structures threatened near a hilly area.
A hose lay around the fire’s perimeter appeared to be successfully completed by 2:10 p.m., and firefighters reported progress was being made to keep the flames under control.
Air attack crews were overhead at that time, with several engines, water tenders, and other ground equipment called in to respond.
Around 2:18 p.m., two air tankers were released back to Columbia Airport in Tuolumne County. Most incoming crews on ground or air were also canceled at that time, a common signal that firefighters gained strong control on the flames. The fire was reportedly 10% contained by 2:30 p.m. with most air crews then called off.
