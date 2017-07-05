Air attack crews were being called in on a fire in Mariposa County July 5.
Air attack crews were being called in on a fire in Mariposa County July 5. Jeff Colbern Submitted photo
Air attack crews were being called in on a fire in Mariposa County July 5. Jeff Colbern Submitted photo

Local

July 05, 2017 2:06 PM

Firefighters gain hold on Wildcat Fire in Mariposa County

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

Within an hour, firefighters made quick work to gain control of a wildfire sparked Wednesday afternoon in the Bootjack area of Mariposa County.

The blaze, known as the Wildcat Fire, was first reported shortly before 2 p.m., and initial response estimated it at around two acres, and spreading, with structures threatened near a hilly area.

A hose lay around the fire’s perimeter appeared to be successfully completed by 2:10 p.m., and firefighters reported progress was being made to keep the flames under control.

Air attack crews were overhead at that time, with several engines, water tenders, and other ground equipment called in to respond.

Around 2:18 p.m., two air tankers were released back to Columbia Airport in Tuolumne County. Most incoming crews on ground or air were also canceled at that time, a common signal that firefighters gained strong control on the flames. The fire was reportedly 10% contained by 2:30 p.m. with most air crews then called off.

  Comments  

Videos

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst 2:04

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst
Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 1:17

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods
Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding 0:53

Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos