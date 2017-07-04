Highway 41 reopened after rollover wreck blocks lanes, causes major injuries near O’Neals

The California Highway Patrol reported Highway 41 was reopened Tuesday afternoon after major injuries were caused in a two-vehicle rollover wreck in the Rocky Cut area near O’Neals.
A CHP helicopter was called in to the crash, the CHP reported.
Around 12:40 p.m., the crash was cleared from incident reports and the highway was reopened, with some delays expected. The wreck took place around 10:10 a.m.
The crash involved a silver pickup truck and a grey sedan, which was flipped upside down, CHP reports noted.
The truck reportedly ended up in a ditch. The crash was located shortly south of Highway 41 and Road 406, near Jewel Vista Court.
Staff report
