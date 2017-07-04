Local

July 04, 2017 11:20 AM

Highway 41 reopened after rollover wreck blocks lanes, causes major injuries near O’Neals

The California Highway Patrol reported Highway 41 was reopened Tuesday afternoon after major injuries were caused in a two-vehicle rollover wreck in the Rocky Cut area near O’Neals.

A CHP helicopter was called in to the crash, the CHP reported.

Around 12:40 p.m., the crash was cleared from incident reports and the highway was reopened, with some delays expected. The wreck took place around 10:10 a.m.

The crash involved a silver pickup truck and a grey sedan, which was flipped upside down, CHP reports noted.

The truck reportedly ended up in a ditch. The crash was located shortly south of Highway 41 and Road 406, near Jewel Vista Court.

Staff report

  Comments  

Videos

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst 2:04

Dramatic video shows a helicopter snuffing out portions of a wildfire near Oakhurst
Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 1:17

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods
Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding 0:53

Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos