Spring Fire update: Highway 49 to close in Mariposa at 8 p.m.

The Spring Fire, which began July 2 southeast of Mariposa, remained at 225 acres Monday evening with 35% contained.
The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported Highway 49, which reopened at 10 a.m. Monday, was going to be closed at 8 p.m..
In a Monday evening update from Cal Fire’s Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit, a total of 554 responders were fighting the blaze, with 53 engines, 22 crews, and 64 personnel overhead in air tankers and helicopters.
Ashworth Road, near where the fire started, remained closed from Highway 49 south to Grist Road. Allred Road, also near the blaze’s origins, was closed from Highway 49 south to Morning Star Lane, alongside a complete closure of Grist Road.
Those areas were under evacuation orders, and some areas may be without power, the sheriff’s office noted.
An evacuation shelter was established at Woodland Elementary School, , located at 3394 Woodland Drive in Mariposa.
No structures have been destroyed, though one was reportedly damaged. All forward progress of the blaze was stopped Sunday night.
The cause of the Spring Fire is under investigation.
