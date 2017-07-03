Mountain Area tour companies take the stress out of driving

With many people planning road trips this summer, one option has emerged as a popular way to hit the road to Yosemite National Park or Bass Lake - taking an alternative form of transportation such as a bus, jeep or SUV tour.
If you’re headed to such popular destinations, why would you endure the time behind the wheel looking for a car spot when you can sit back and relax on a tour and have fun adventuring with your eyes, instead of keeping your eyes on the road?
Here are some reasons to take a tour and why it’s simply unbeatable next to driving.
☆ It is an efficient way to get around to see all the destinations on your bucket list: If you only have one or two days to see Yosemite National Park or Bass Lake, it is impossible to see all the major sites on your own. However, if you take a tour, you will see all the major attractions and more.
☆ Adventure the scene with your eyes: When you are driving in a strange environment, you are focused on the road, traffic signals or the gps, and it can be very stressful. Let tour drivers handle the stress so you can enjoy the adventure with your eyes.
☆ Frees up your time to do other trip planning: When you go on vacation, a lot of planning takes place each day, when you take a tour, this is all done for you which leaves the most important part of your trip for you to create memories.
☆ Less tiring: There is always so much you want to see on a trip, a lot of walking to be done, but taking a tour takes you directly to where the sites are .
☆ Meet other interesting travelers: If you take a tour, you are likely to have other tourists aboard. This makes for interesting conversation to learn about new cultures, explore the world together, or share places to eat and drink.
☆ Tour drivers are informed and experts on the area. Tour guides know Yosemite National Park and Bass Lake like the back of their hands. They will take you on an unforgettable tour providing you with history, current information and fun facts. Tour guides are great with people and entertaining too.
☆ Enjoy time with your out of town guests: When family and friends visit, you want to take them to Yosemite and Bass Lake, but why not take them on a tour so you can enjoy the time with them.
“Taking a tour is so much fun and it takes all the stress away from driving and trying to find a parking spot,” said Therese Williams, Visit Yosemite Madera County’s public relations director. “Our tour bus and private tour transportation partners include Crossroads Tours, Discover Yosemite, Photo Safari and Sierra Jeep Tours. They all provide our visitors reliable service and memorable tours.”
“Exploring Yosemite National Park or Bass Lake should be on everyone’s bucket list,” said Dee Ann Smith, 22-year owner of tour companies in the Mountain Area including Discover Yosemite. “Traveling by a tour bus makes your visit to our wonderful National Park both relaxing and unforgettable. We’ll plan the day, pick you up, feed you and transport you through the phenomenal grandeur of this national treasure. And after a day with our exceptional guides, you’ll have a much deeper appreciation of what you’ve seen than if you’d traveled on your own. With no time spent behind the wheel, you can create lasting memories and enjoy the road trip more taking a tour.”
Details: Therese Williams, therese@yosemitethisyear.com, (559) 683-4636.
