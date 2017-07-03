Madera County forming Voting Accessibility (VAAC) and Language Accessibility (LAAC) advisory committees

Madera County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Rebecca Martinez is seeking citizens interested in serving in a volunteer capacity on a Voting Accessibility Advisory Committee and/or a Language Accessibility Advisory Committee in Madera County.
All interested parties are encouraged to attend a formation meeting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 at the County Government Center in Madera.
“Elections in Madera County have always been a very open, transparent and community based process,” explained Martinez. “The formation of the VAAC and LAAC will further my commitment to involving the community in the planning, preparation, administration and review of all elections.”
The purpose of the Voting Accessibility Advisory Committee is twofold: 1) To provide community members a forum to voice concerns and make recommendations on ways to improve the electoral process for voters with disabilities and elderly voters; and 2) To allow members of the community to advise and assist the registrar of voters regarding access to the electoral process for voters with disabilities and elderly voters.
The purpose of the Language Accessibility Advisory Committee is to: 1) provide community members a forum to voice concerns and make recommendations on ways to improve the electoral process for voters with limited English proficiency, and 2) allow members of the community to advise and assist the registrar of voters regarding access to the electoral process for voters with limited English proficiency.
“Ensuring that all eligible voters are able to participate in our democracy is paramount,” Martinez said. “I welcome the opportunity to hear from those in our county who share in my mission of ensuring that every registered voter has the opportunity to vote.”
The VAAC formation meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the Board of Supervisors’ Chambers on the first floor of the County Government Center located at 200 West Fourth Street in Madera. The LAAC formation meeting will be held immediately following at 11 a.m..
If you would like to participate in the meetings or would like further information, please contact the Madera County Elections Division toll free at 1-800-435-0509 or by email at electionsinfo@co.madera.ca.gov.
Madera County Elections Division
Comments