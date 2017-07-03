Spring Fire grows to 225 acres in Mariposa, evacuations still in effect

A wildfire sparked near Mariposa continued to burn Monday morning, and grew to 225 acres with 15% contained.
Some evacuations for the Spring Fire, sparked Sunday afternoon near the Mariposa Lutheran Church on Highway 49 near Allred Road, remained in effect. Those orders per the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office include: Allred Road from Highway 49 to Morning Star Lane, Ashworth Road from Highway 49 to Grist Road, and Highway 49 south from Ching Road to Allred Road. An evacuation center was established at Woodland School, located at 3394 Woodland Drive in Mariposa.
Highway 49 was closed from Sunday into Monday morning after flames jumped the road Sunday afternoon. It was reopened at 10 a.m. Monday, with traffic controls in place. Late Sunday night, Cal Fire’s Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit reported all forward progress of the blaze had been stopped.
Around 9 p.m. Sunday, 33 engines and truck companies, 14 fire crews, five bulldozers, four water tenders, six air tankers, and three helicopters were assigned to the fire.
Allred and Carelton roads remain closed at Morning Star Lane. Some residents on Morning Star Lane, Carleton Road, and Silva Road were allowed to return home Sunday night.
No structures have been destroyed, and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the Spring Fire is under investigation.
Comments