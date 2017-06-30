Mariposa supervisors approve expansion to Tenaya Lodge

With a unanimous vote, the Mariposa County Board of Supervisors gave final approval on the Tenaya Cabins Project EIR last week.
With that approval, Tenaya Lodge in Fish Camp is closer to beginning a proposed project that will add cabins on about 27 acres of private land adjacent to Highway 41 near the resort.
The project by Delaware North, which owns and operates Tenaya, consists of 54 single story one and two bedroom cabins, a clubhouse, outdoor entertainment area, and 88 parking spaces. These cabins will have electricity, telephone, cable television, sewer and potable water. A hot tub, swimming pool, outdoor deck and fire pit will be located near the approximately 4,000 square foot clubhouse adjacent to Big Creek. Fire hydrants will be placed adjacent to the paved access road, and all roads on the property will need to meet Cal Fire requirements.
The cabins will be fed by Tenaya’s existing water (currently with three wells) and sewer lines with monitoring in place for five years, and the site plan is designed to work around the existing topography to minimize impacts to existing natural features.
According to the EIR, areas of possible environmental issues included:
☆ The effects of the proposed use of groundwater on existing water supplies in the community of Fish Camp, and adequacy of the proposed groundwater water supply to serve the project.
☆ The effects on cultural resources and the need for consultation with Native American Tribes.
☆ Traffic associated with the proposed project, line of sight and safety on Highway 41, and cumulative traffic congestion conditions.
☆ The effects on biological resources, including special status species and the potential for noxious weeds.
☆ The potential for exposure to wildfire hazards, high fire hazard zone.
☆ The adequacy of utilities and public services to serve the proposed project.
☆ The effects on air quality, noise, storm water runoff, and visual resources.
All these areas were evaluated and addressed in both the Draft EIR and Final EIR and no significant and unavoidable impacts were identified.
Delaware North is expected to approve the final funding budget this summer, and the project could begin construction, which could take up to 18 months, sometime this year.
Comments