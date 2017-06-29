A 66-year-old man slipped to his death at Wapama Falls in Yosemite National Park on June 27, 2017. This photo is of Nevada Falls, a popular location on Yosemite’s Mist Trail, with a sign warning of the dangers of waterfalls.
A 66-year-old man slipped to his death at Wapama Falls in Yosemite National Park on June 27, 2017. This photo is of Nevada Falls, a popular location on Yosemite’s Mist Trail, with a sign warning of the dangers of waterfalls. Mark Evan Smith Sierra Star
A 66-year-old man slipped to his death at Wapama Falls in Yosemite National Park on June 27, 2017. This photo is of Nevada Falls, a popular location on Yosemite’s Mist Trail, with a sign warning of the dangers of waterfalls. Mark Evan Smith Sierra Star

Local

June 29, 2017 5:08 PM

Man falls to his death off a bridge in Yosemite National Park

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

A 66-year-old man slipped to his death off a bridge across Yosemite National Park’s Wapama Falls earlier this week, park officials said.

The National Park Service is investigating the man’s death. His identity hasn’t been released.

According to officials, the man fell off the bridge into a rocky, tumultuous waterway Tuesday.

The Union Democrat reported witnesses alerted park service staff, who later pulled the man’s body from the water. No other injuries have been reported in that area this year.

Wapama Falls, which fills Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, sits at around 1,400 feet elevation, and has been another area of the park impacted by raging waterways.

  Comments  

Videos

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 1:17

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods
Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding 0:53

Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos