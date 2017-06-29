Late night update: Ben Fire in Mariposa County burns 400 acres, is 10% contained

In an updated release issued late Wednesday night, the Ben Fire near Mariposa, west of Ahwahnee has burned 400 acres and is 10% contained, Cal Fire spokeswoman Jaime Williams said.
The release, issued around 11:30 p.m., corrected earlier figures that the fire had burned 800 acres by 8 p.m. since it was sparked around 4 p.m. in the 3100 block of Ben Hur Road.
Ben Hur Road, at Buckeye Road and the entrance to Quick Ranch, remains closed, Williams noted. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
For full details on the blaze, which started at an estimated 10 acres around 4 p.m. in the 3100 block of Ben Hur Road, located south of Mariposa and west of Ahwahnee, click here.
