Personnel estimate wildfire near Mariposa, Ahwahnee could grow to 1,500 acres

A wildfire known as the Ben Fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the Mormon Bar area of Mariposa County.
Initial scanner reports estimated the size of the blaze around 10 acres, with moderate spread in gusty winds. Those estimates were updated around 5:25 p.m. to 200 acres, with a spot fire of five acres nearby. More than five additional air tankers were called for at that time. The spot fire was quickly extinguished.
Four additional bulldozers were requested around 4:50 p.m. as the fire continued to grow.
Scanner reports indicated fire personnel estimated the fire could grow up to 1,500 acres, with minimal to no threat to structures.
The fire started in the 3800 block of Ben Hur Road, which is south of the main town of Mariposa and west of Ahwahnee. Smoke from the flames was reportedly being seen across the surrounding area, including in Ahwahnee.
The California Highway Patrol planned to close Ben Hur Road and Buckeye Road.
No evacuations were ordered by 5 p.m., and no structures were immediately threatened, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported.
On call to respond were all available units, including multiple engines, tankers, helicopters, water tenders, and bulldozers.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story will be continuously updated as information is made available throughout the afternoon, so check back for more details.
