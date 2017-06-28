File Photo Sierra Star
File Photo Sierra Star

Local

June 28, 2017 3:14 PM

Madera County closes fire station over failing infrastructure

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

One of Madera County’s fire stations has been temporarily closed due to safety concerns over the building’s failing infrastructure, officials said in a release on Wednesday.

Fire Station 3, located in the Madera Acres area near Avenue 18 1/2 and Road 26, was closed due to a recent review by Madera County’s Fire Department that determined its infrastructure was uninhabitable.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office, and the fire department, are having meeting to find “viable solutions,” officials said.

According to the county’s website, Madera County consists of 17 fire stations, a fleet of 56 apparatus and support vehicles, and a staff including 32 career firefighters, 175 paid call firefighters, and seven support personnel.

A call has been placed to the Madera County Fire Department for more information. This story will be updated.

