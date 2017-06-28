From left: Casey Lucas, owner of the Cool Bean Cafe in Oakhurst, Kaci Lutz, public information officer for California Highway Patrol, and cafe employee KC Butterfield invite the public to the CHP's next "Coffee with a Cop" event from 7-9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Local

June 28, 2017 1:46 PM

Public invited to CHP’s ‘Coffee with a Cop’ at Cool Bean Cafe

As a way to improve relationships between the public and law enforcement, the Oakhurst office of California Highway Patrol invites the public to attend its next “Coffee with a Cop” event from 7-9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29 inside The Cool Bean Cafe, located at 40120 Highway 41.

The events have been beneficial in building healthy community relationships, CHP officials said, since its first ever “Coffee with a Cop” in March of 2016. Guests are welcome to come and ask questions, share concerns about their area, or simply sit down and have a ‘cup of joe’ with officers.

Details: CHP, Oakhurst, (559) 658-6590.

Staff report

