Thanks to rapid ground and air attack, Camp Fire near Bass Lake fully contained

The Camp Fire, a wildfire located on Central Camp Road shortly above Road 274 near Bass Lake, was reported as fully contained by Sierra National Forest officials around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The blaze consumed 3.7 acres before it was contained, lower than the initial estimates of 5-10 acres Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said in a social media post that “quick and aggressive ground attack,” along with air support, prevented the fire from growing out of control.
All air resources have been released, officials said, and remaining firefighters will remain on patrol to monitor the burn area and perform mop-up operations.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No evacuations were ordered as part of the blaze, no structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.
For live video of the fire, visit the Sierra Star's Facebook page
