Emadco reviews plans, decides to decrease residential service rates

After announcing this month that its residential service rates would increase around 7% on July 1, Emadco Disposal Services, Inc. worked diligently to review those plans and, on Tuesday, a company official instead announced Emadco will decrease those rates by 2.25%.
That means the initial rate of $30.41 will decrease to $29.73, instead of the initially planned increase to $32.51.
“Although this is not a large decrease, we are pleased to pass on a small savings to our customers,” Shad Gunderman, Emadco’s business manager said in a release.
Plans originally called for an increase due to rising figures in the Consumer Price Index and Fuel Price Index (CPI and FPI), Gunderman said. But that original review didn’t calculate for an increase to those indexes on July 1 last year.
After several meetings, conference calls, and work to review their figures, Gunderman said the decrease was determined to be the correct plan.
The decreased rate will take effect Saturday, July 1.
