Local

June 27, 2017 12:26 PM

Multiple fires contained along Highway 41

Firefighters on Tuesday responded to multiple spot fires sparked along Highway 41, starting at Road 208 and ending near Road 420 at the bottom of the Deadwood area in between Coarsegold and Oakhurst.

The fires near Road 208 were reported around noon, and quickly contained at small sizes of some 10-by-10 feet.

A fire near Road 420 continued to burn near the southbound side of Highway 41 after it was sparked around 12:10 p.m. One southbound lane was reportedly taken by fire engines, though most resources were being canceled by 12:30 p.m. as the flames were under control.

The cause of the fires is under investigation. No structures were threatened, and no injuries were reported.

Staff report

  Comments  

Videos

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 1:17

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods
Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding 0:53

Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos