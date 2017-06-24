Fireworks show returns to Bass Lake July 4th

Darvin Atkeson’s photo, “Delicate Light,” shows illuminated skies over Bass Lake as tiny lights reflected in the water from the many boaters gathering to enjoy the fireworks show on July 4th, 2016. The show will return this July 4th, with a boat parade starting at 7:30 p.m. and the full fireworks display at 9 p.m. Darvin Atkeson Submitted photo