Darvin Atkeson’s photo, “Delicate Light,” shows illuminated skies over Bass Lake as tiny lights reflected in the water from the many boaters gathering to enjoy the fireworks show on July 4th, 2016. The show will return this July 4th, with a boat parade starting at 7:30 p.m. and the full fireworks display at 9 p.m. Darvin Atkeson Submitted photo

June 24, 2017 2:04 PM

Fireworks show returns to Bass Lake July 4th

Bass Lake is full, businesses are experiencing potentially record-breaking numbers, and its spectacular fireworks show to celebrate July 4th will return starting at 9 p.m., with a boat parade beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The event, supported solely by donations, is sponsored by the Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce.

To donate to the event, drop off donations at The Forks Resort, mail them to the Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce (P.O. Box 126, Bass Lake, 93604), or see the chamber’s website to pay through Paypal.

Those celebrating July 4 are reminded fireworks are illegal in the Mountain Area, with harsh penalties of up to three years in jail for those who decide to break the law. Click here for more details.

