Joelle Leder installed as new Soroptimist International of the Sierras president

Family, friends and members of Soroptimist International of the Sierras recently attended the 49th installation of officers, including President Joelle V. Leder, with a nautical theme at The Pines Resort Boat House adjacent to Ducey’s on the Lake.
The event started with a boat cruise around Bass Lake on the Bass Lake Queen II, followed by a dinner catered by Bass Lake Boat Rentals/Marina Burger.
Installation officers included Soroptimist International of the Americas Sierra Pacific Region Governor Tana Elizondo from the Hanford, and club and Governor Elect Gail Dekreon from the San Francisco chapter, who explained the duties of each officer and the values that Soroptimist members can strive to achieve.
In addition to Leder, additional board members installed included President-Elect Michele Shockley; Recording Secretary Peggy Davis; Corresponding Secretary Carrie Proctor; Treasurer Katherine Emerick; Treasurer-Elect Lisa Nielson; one year director Cass Adelsbach; two year director Sandy Brinley; one year delegate Tara Ryan; two year delegate Michele Shockley; and alternate delegate Brinley.
2016-2017 board members were presented certificates from California Senator Tom Berryhill and Assemblyman Frank Bigelow.
Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.
The club meets monthly and holds several community service events each year including the Dream It Be It girls conference and Live Your Dream college scholarships.
Details: Joelle V. Leder, (310) 433-3286, joelleleder@gmail.com. - membership, Elaine Aleshire, elaine@killersurf.com.
Soroptimist
Comments