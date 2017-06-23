One-way traffic controls on Highway 41 Sunday

Drivers in the foothill areas of Madera County should expect delays on Sunday morning as one-way traffic controls will be established on Highway 41 as Caltrans works to repair a guardrail damaged during a recent fire.
The one-way controls will be put in place from Road 208 to Road 406 along the highway, near what’s known as the Rocky Cut area, Caltrans officials said in a release. Delays may extend past 15 minutes, officials said.
The controls will be in place from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 25, 2017.
Maintenance crews will conduct controls with the use of flagging personnel. Drivers are asked to drive with extra care and allow for additional travel time. And, as always, drivers should be alert and “slow for the cone zone.”
Staff report
