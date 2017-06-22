A map of the fire’s approximate location.
A map of the fire’s approximate location. Google Maps
A map of the fire’s approximate location. Google Maps

Local

June 22, 2017 2:47 PM

Rocky fire, in Bootjack area of Mariposa west of Ahwahnee, quickly contained

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

A vegetation fire reported Thursday afternoon in the area south of Bootjack in Mariposa County, west of Ahwahnee was quickly contained by ground crews, though air attack resources were ordered.

The fire was reportedly located along Rocky Hollow Lane, causing firefighters to refer to it as the Rocky Incident during a rapid response.

Crews moved out after the fire was reported around 2:35 p.m. Thursday.

The blaze was initially reported at around a quarter acre, with some signs of flashing into surrounding vegetation.

The fire was reportedly contained around 2:55 p.m., with one engine continued to clean up the area while most other resources were canceled.

  Comments  

Videos

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods 1:17

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods
Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding 0:53

Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding
How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news 1:03

How to keep your Facebook Newsfeed full of news

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos