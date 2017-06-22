New at the library

Oakhurst Branch Library staff have been busy stocking shelves with the latest books, including a few special books for this year’s Summer Reading Program.
Children’s titles
☆ If I Built a Car, by Chris Van Dusen (Picture Book - featured for summer reading). If I built a car, it’d be totally new. Here are a few of the things that I’d do. Jack has designed the ultimate fantasy car. Inspired by zeppelins and trains, Cadillacs and old planes, with brilliant colors and lots of shiny chrome, this far-out vision is ready to cruise. There’s a fireplace, a pool, and even a snack bar. After a tour of the ritzy interior, Robert the robot starts up the motor, and Jack and his dad set off on the wildest test drive ever.
☆ Alcatraz Versus the Evil Librarians, by Brandon Sanderson (Fiction - featured for summer reading). On his 13th birthday, foster child Alcatraz Smedry gets a bag of sand in the mail -his only inheritance from his father and mother. He soon learns that this is no ordinary bag of sand. It is quickly stolen by the cult of evil librarians who are taking over the world by spreading misinformation and suppressing truth. Alcatraz must stop them, using the only weapon he has: an incredible talent for breaking things.
☆ Grand Canyon, by Jason Chin (Non-Fiction - featured for summer reading). Rivers wind through earth, cutting down and eroding the soil for millions of years, creating a cavity in the ground 277 miles long, 18 miles wide, and more than a mile deep known as the Grand Canyon. Home to an astonishing variety of plants and animals that have lived and evolved within its walls for millennia, the Grand Canyon is much more than just a hole in the ground. Follow a father and daughter as they make their way through the cavernous wonder, discovering life both present and past.
Adult titles
☆ Three Days In January, by Bret Baier (Adult Non-Fiction). January 1961: President Eisenhower has three days to secure the nation future before his young successor, John F. Kennedy, takes power - a final mission by the legendary leader who planned D-Day and guided America through the darkening Cold War.
☆ The Mothers, by Brit Bennett (Fiction). Set within a contemporary black community in Southern California, Bennett’s mesmerizing first novel is an emotionally perceptive story about community, love, and ambition. It begins with a secret. In entrancing, lyrical prose, The Mothers asks whether a what if can be more powerful than an experience itself. If, as time passes, we must always live in servitude to the decisions of our younger selves, to the communities that have parented us, and to the decisions we make that shape our lives forever.
☆ Strange the Dreamer, by Lani Taylor (Young Adult Fiction). The dream chooses the dreamer, not the other way around - and Lazlo Strange, war orphan and junior librarian, has always feared that his dream chose poorly. Since he was 5 years old he’s been obsessed with the mythic lost city of Weep, but it would take someone bolder than he to cross half the world in search of it. Then a stunning opportunity presents itself, in the person of a hero called the Godslayer and a band of legendary warriors, and he has to seize his chance to lose his dream forever.
Newest DVD titles
☆ Lion (Fiction). 5-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and can’t remember the name of his hometown, or even his last name. He survived alone for weeks on the rough streets of Calcutta before ultimately being transferred to an agency and gets adopted by a couple in Australia. Now as an adult, he begins an incredible journey of rediscovery.
☆ Rock Dog (Children’s Fiction). For the Tibetan Mastiffs living on Snow Mountain, a dog’s life has a simple riff: guard a peaceful village of wool-making sheep from the thuggish wolf Linnux and his rabid pack. To avoid distractions, Mastiff leader Khampa forbids all music from the mountain. But when Khampa’s son Bodi discovers a radio dropped by a passing plane, it takes just a few guitar licks for his fate to be sealed: Bodi wants to be a rock and roll star.
The Oakhurst Library, located at 49044 Civic Circle Drive, is open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Thursday, and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m, Friday and Saturday.
