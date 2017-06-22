Forest officials seek concessionaires for Bass, Shaver lake campgrounds

The Sierra National Forest is seeking concessionaires for many of its campgrounds at both Bass Lake and Shaver Lake, with 30 days for companies to submit their proposals.
A special use permit will be issued for each of the following areas:
☆ The Bass Lake Complex (six campgrounds, eight day use areas, one boat launch, an RV dump station, and one visitors center/operations office), the Merced River Canyon Complex (two campgrounds, three day use areas, and one boat launch), and the Upper Bass Lake Complex (18 campgrounds and one day use areas). This area falls under the Bass Lake Ranger District.
☆ The Shaver Lake Complex (two campgrounds and one picnic area), the Huntington Lake Complex (10 campgrounds, one visitor center/operations office, three picnic areas, and one boat launch), the High Sierra Complex (six campgrounds and one picnic area), and the Dinkey Creek Complex (four campgrounds and one picnic area). This area falls under the High Sierra Ranger District.
One applicant may be chosen for both area. The Sierra National Forest will issue its special use permit in December this year, with the intention of the applicant beginning operations during 2018.
Applicants can find details by visiting www.fs.usda.gov/main/sierra, or by contacting Jody Nickerson at (559) 297-0706 ext. 4943 or jnickerson@fs.fed.us.
All applications must be on paper and received by the SNF office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22. They can be mailed to Forest Supervisor, Sierra National Forest, Attention: Jody Nickerson, 1600 Tollhouse Road, Clovis, CA 93611.
There is a processing fee required of each applicant for their proposal. Applicants will also be required to undergo a Financial Ability Determination, unless the forest service has conducted one for the applicant within the past year and no changes are necessary to bring it up to date.
