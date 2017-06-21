Vandals knock-down Trump sign in Oakhurst

A highly visible TRUMP sign that has been standing for nearly a year, was knocked off its five-foot pedestal by vandals sometime during the night of June 19.
Built by Roger Youders, 71, the 16 X 9 foot sign stood on two five-foot large pine rounds on the east side of Highway 41, just south of El Cid Mexican Cuisine. The TRUMP letters were four feet tall and the sign was lighted at night.
He said it wasn’t about the money he spent on the sign, but more about all the hours put in to construct and paint the sign.
Youders spent early Tuesday morning cleaning up all the broken pieces.
“I have a lot of friends on Facebook and they are telling me to build a new one, but larger,” Youders chuckled. “I might get to that but not right away.”
He said he was originally inspired to build the sign because candidate Donald Trump was not a politician and he understood how a person can make and lose money.
“People in government never give much of thought about all the money they are always spending,” Youders said.
Youders, who has lived in his nearby owner-built house with his wife of 54 years, Judy, feels the person or people who wrecked his sign need to go back to church.
“People who think they can trespass and vandalize someone’s property need to read the Bible that warns people not do commit such acts,” Youders, a one time Sunday school teacher, said. “They should remember the passage ... ‘Be not deceived - what a man sows, he reaps.’ It hurts me when I see people not respecting other’s property.”
Youders has lived in Oakhurst since 1982 when he retired from Pacific Bell and AT&T after a 30 year career.
A Democrat until the mid-70s, Youders switched parties mainly because he did not like the direction the Democrats were going.
“I felt the Democratic party changed dramatically from the Democrats of my father’s time,” Youders said. “They are not for the working man anymore - they are for the man and woman who want to live off the government - the government is the people so they are robbing from the people.”
Even with all the recent controversy swirling around Trump, Youders remains a supporter, saying “President Trump just needs to stay on his agenda ... when the attacking liberals run out of ammunition, people will see where the problem is, and it’s not him, although I would like to see the president drop the retaliation efforts against the attackers.
“The Democrats have made it an uphill battle for him since the beginning and keep trying to dig up bad things about him,” Youders added. “And some of the national media has done the same. He’s only been in office about six months ... give the man a chance. He’s done some remarkable things already for the country.”
Comments