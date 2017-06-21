Community News - June 22 edition

Supervisors ax Starbucks project
The Madera County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously canceled a controversial project to put a Starbucks inside the county’s government center in Madera.
The project would have allowed large concessionaire company Aramark to build and operate the coffee shop. District 3 Supervisor Robert Poythress questioned why the county would have ultimately paid some $340,000 to complete the project with no risk on Aramark’s part.
Some $150,000 will still be spent to reverse work already done on the project through furniture and utilities, as well as a cancellation clause in the contract with Aramark.
Chasing Shelby car show Friday
Carl and Nancy Veater of Coarsegold have honored their daughter Shelby Chase Veater, who passed away last year from the effects of Spina Bifida at the age of 19, by creating The Chasing Shelby Foundation to help promote awareness and support for families affected by this neural tube birth defect.
The Chasing Shelby Foundation’s Inaugural Car Show will be held on Friday, June 23 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Woodward Park (Friant Road and and Fort Washington entrance). Sponsored by Veater Financial Group, the event will feature classic and modern cars, food, a raffle, music, and a lot of family friendly fun.
Details: www.chasingshelby.org.
Watercolor & Wine fundraiser
Oakhurst Elks Lodge will hold a Watercolor & Wine fundraiser 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., July 8. Funds from this event go to the Elks’ main objective of offering physical therapy for Mountain Area children up to 18, who do not qualify for other therapy services, and to the Christmas program in December, as well as area schools for supplies and necessities.
Award-winning artist/instructor, Sharon Bortugno, will teach various watercolor techniques during the event.
The cost of $45 covers the lesson, all supplies, wine and appetizers.
Reservations required: (559) 683-2717.
July 4 fireworks at Bass Lake
This year’s July 4 fireworks show at Bass Lake will begin just after 9 p.m., with the boat parade beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The event, supported solely by donations, is sponsored by the Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce.
To donate: drop off at The Forks, mail to the Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce (P.O. Box 126, Bass Lake, 93604), or see the chamber’s website to pay through Paypal.
Those celebrating July 4 are reminded fireworks are illegal in the Mountain Area.
Mariposa music
The Mariposa Music on the Green concert series continues with a weekend of great Bluegrass on Friday, June 23 with The GrassKickers, and powerful electric blues on Saturday, June 24 with Steve Johnson & Those BobTones. Both free shows are at 7 p.m..
The GrassKickers play traditional, contemporary, and original bluegrass.
During his 30 years in New York, the leader of Those BobTones, Steve “Mouse” Johnson, won Guitar Player Magazine’s 1992 competition as “Best Blues Guitarist,” and was twice voted “Best Blues Band” by the New York Jazz & Blues Society. This year’s performance will include a horn section, featuring Tim White and Julie Sax.
The Mariposa County Art Park is located on Highway 140 between 4th and 5th Streets.
Details and season schedule: www.mariposaartscouncil.org.
Worship in the Park
Mountain Ministerial Association and Friends In The Park will present “Worship in the Park” every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. in the Oakhurst Community Park from July through August. There will be rotating pastors and worship music bands from many area churches. The public is invited.
Details: Dennis McCourt, (559) 642-6392.
Bingo
Bingo will be held at noon on the first Wednesday of each month at the Leaders for Christ building (formerly the old feed store), 31944 Road 600, Raymond.
Details: (559) 689-3341.
Use of herbs
One Tribe Global will present Historic Use of Herbs for Food and Health by Steven Flanagan, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., July 15 at the Positive Living Center. Learn how to harvest, prepare and use herbs, techniques on growing herbs and their traditional and modern uses.
The cost is $45 per person. Register by mail by sending a check (payable to PLC) to PLC, P.O. Box 2127, Oakhurst, 93644. Include the name of the course, names of persons attending and email address; or register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-trio-of-gardening-classes-registration-34364204260#tickets.
Details: Julie Elstner, (559) 686-7877.
Art exhibition
The Sierra Artists Gallery 4th annual Photography Fest Show will be held July 17-30. A reception will be held 1-3 p.m., July 30. Applications can be found at sierraartistsgallery.com.
The gallery is located at Highway 140 and 6th Street in Mariposa.
Corrections
A story in the June 15 edition of the Sierra Star, about a teenager who vandalized the Oakhurst Branch Library (and nearby murals) helping others clean up his damage, incorrectly listed the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce as helping fund restoration work to the murals. The Eastern Madera County Chamber of Commerce Foundation provided funding.
We regret the error and any confusion it may have caused.
Comments