Amateur Radio event this Saturday

The Mountain Amateur Radio Club is holding its annual “Field Day” event this year in the field behind True Value on Highway 49 in Oakhurst.
The event is open to the public to come out and see a demonstration practice of emergency communication. The “hams” participate in this event for three reasons.
1) It’s a way to practice setting up equipment in a remote location which may not have regular PG&E power. Temporary antennas are set up and an electric generator is brought in for the radio gear.
2) This event is also a contest between radio clubs and individuals country wide. Thousands of operators compete for points which are received for each contact with another station.
3) This is also a method to demonstrate to the public what amateur radio can do in an emergency.
The event begins at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 24, and runs continuously for 24 hours until 11 a.m. the following morning.
Details: Alan Gil, (559) 683-8095.
Comments