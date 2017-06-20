Dominici retires after 14 years with Oakhurst CHP

California Highway Patrol Officer Steve Dominici, who served the Mountain Area for 17 years, has retired, the Oakhurst CHP office announced on social media Tuesday.
Dominici served in Mariposa for three years, and in Oakhurst for 14 years.
Before that, Dominici served as an officer in Fresno and Monterey for a total of 23 years.
CHP’s Oakhurst office congratulated Dominici on his retirement, and said he hailed “10-10,” or off duty, for the last time Tuesday.
“We wish him and his wife the very best in their new lifestyle as a retired couple,” the office wrote. “Congratulations!”
Staff report
Comments