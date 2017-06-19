File Photo Sierra Star
June 19, 2017 11:58 AM

Cooling centers open in Madera, Mariposa counties

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

With a scorching heat wave knocking out power in the Valley and forcing rescues at Bass Lake’s Angel Falls, the importance of staying cool and safe has become a top priority for the people and officials of Madera County, with a list of cooling centers now open to the public.

The locations, hours, and phone numbers are as follows:

Yosemite Lakes Park

YLP Clubhouse, 30250 Yosemite Springs Parkway, Coarsegold, CA, 93614. (559) 658-7466. Hours: Seven days a week, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Oakhurst

Sierra Senior Center, 49111 Cinder Lane, Oakhurst, CA, 93644. (559) 658-2200. Hours: Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., first and second Saturday of each month, 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mariposa

Mariposa Library, 4978 10th Street, Mariposa, CA, 95338. (209) 966-2140. Hours: Seven days a week, 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Madera Ranchos

Rancho Hills Senior Center, 37739 Berkshire Drive, Madera, CA, 93638. (559) 645-4864. Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

City of Madera

Frank Bergon Senior Center, 238 South D Street, Madera, CA, 93638. (559) 673-4293. Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Pan Am Community Center, 703 East Sherwood Way, Madera, CA, 93638. (559) 675-2095. Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

