Emadco to increase service rates July 1

If you’re a customer of Emadco Disposal Services, Inc., prepare for a slight increase to your monthly rates.
On July 1, residential service rates will increase from $30.41 a month to $32.51, an increase of almost 7%.
Shad Gunderman, Emadco’s business manager, said the increase isn’t because the company wants to bring in more profits.
Instead, he said, it was due to two factors - the rise in the state’s fuel and consumer price indexes (FPI and CPI).
“This is part of our contract,” Gunderman said of the company’s contract with Madera County. “And everything has been going up, minimum wage has gone up, the cost of fuel has gone up, everything has gone up.”
Based on data from March of this year, in a 12-month period, the FPI went up 35.3% and the CPI 2.5%, Gunderman said. That led to the necessary increase.
In January, Emadco also raised its rates from $27.15 to $30.41, as the county, with approval by the Board of Supervisors, increased per-ton disposal rates from $22.28 to $40.
Emadco serves about 6,000 customers.
Comments