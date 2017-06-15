Westfall Fire fully contained between Raymond and Catheys Valley

A wildfire in Mariposa County, northwest of Raymond and southeast of Catheys Valley, was sparked around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and grew to 63 acres before it was contained a few hours later.
Jaime Williams, spokeswoman for the Cal Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit (MMU), said the Westfall Fire was located along Whiterock Road, about two miles west of West Westfall Road. It was burning in tall annual grasses, Williams said, and no structures were threatened.
In training exercises earlier this year, firefighters expressed concerns about how a wet winter caused excessive levels of grass growth, which could cause wildfires to spread at alarming rates.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation. The Westfall Fire was reportedly contained around 11 a.m.
For more information, dial MMU’s 24-hour line at 1-844-MMU-FIRE (844-668-3473), or visit www.readyforwildfire.org.
Comments