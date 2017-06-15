California still digging out snowy roads, but heat may help

In this photo taken Tuesday, June 6, 2017, a National Park Service snow blower clears the entrance to Yosemite National Park, Calif. This year's heavy snowfall has crews working to clear Highway 120 as summer approaches, the only road through Yosemite that connects the Central Valley on the west side with the Owens Valley on the east side of the Sierra Nevada. Crews used plows, excavators, and massive snow blowers to open the eastern entrance to Yosemite. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo