Cal Fire: Oakwood Fire near O’Neals fully contained at 1,431 acres

The Oakwood Fire, which burned for around 80 hours near Highway 41 and Road 406 in O’Neals, scorched a total of 1,431 acres before Cal Fire reported it as fully contained 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
Jaime Williams, spokeswoman for Cal Fire’s Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit, said the cause of the blaze, which began around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, remains under investigation.
All forward progress of the fire was stopped around 8 p.m. that day, near an area known as Rocky Cut, as firefighters worked against gusty winds and steep terrain.
No structures were lost, but one was threatened by the blaze.
Cooperating agencies in handling the flames included the U.S. Forest Service, California Highway Patrol, Madera County Sheriff’s Office, the fire departments of both Fresno and Madera counties, and Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
Williams wasn’t able to immediately release the estimated cost of fighting the fire, or the time it will take to mop up the charred acres.
