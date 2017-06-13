Oakwood Fire in O’Neals chars 1,431 acres, nears full containment

The Oakwood Fire near Highway 41 and Road 209 in O’Neals burned 1,431 acres and was 95% contained early Tuesday morning, Cal Fire spokeswoman Jaime Williams said.
Williams, with the Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit, said the fire was near the Rocky Cut area of Highway 41.
The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Williams said, and the cause is under investigation. All forward progress of the blaze was stopped around 8 p.m. that day.
No structures were lost, but one was threatened.
Editor’s note: Williams initially said the Oakwood Fire was 1,450 acres, similar to numbers given on Monday, but later corrected that figure from 1,450 to 1,431.
