A photo of the rockslide that closed Highway 140 in Yosemite National Park on Monday, June 12, 2017. NPS Submitted photo
June 12, 2017 2:15 PM

Rockslide forces closure of Highway 140 into Yosemite National Park

A rockslide around noon on Monday forced the closure of Highway 140 into Yosemite National Park, park officials said.

The rockslide was reported near Dog Rock, a few miles east of the El Portal Road and Arch Rock Entrance to Yosemite. That entrance has been closed.

No injuries or vehicle damage were reported as a result of the slide. Park officials say the road will likely remain closed for at least 24 hours, from the Big Oak Flat Road intersection to the park boundary.

The rockfall damaged the road, guard rail, and related infrastructure, park officials said.

For current information, dial (209) 372-0200, then press 1, and 1 again.

Staff report

