Jaime Williams Submitted photo

June 10, 2017 7:12 PM

Wildfire grows to 1000 acres on Highway 41, forces complete closure at Highway 145

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

A wildfire in the area of Highway 41 and Road 209 in O’Neals grew to more than 1,000 acres Saturday afternoon, and forced closure of Highway 41 at Highway 145.

Jaime Williams, spokeswoman for Cal Fire’s Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit, said the blaze was 60% contained at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The blaze is near the Rocky Cut area of Highway 41.

She said the fire started around 1:30 p.m., and the cause is still under investigation. Highway 41 is closed at Highway 145, with no estimated time for reopening, Williams said.

Williams said the fire, known as the Oakwood Fire, jumped Highway 41 in the early afternoon, forcing the closure.

By 3:30 p.m., 22 engines, three air tankers, and three helicopters were assigned to the incident.

No structures have been lost, but one is threatened. Firefighters are reportedly finding difficulty in steep terrain.

