Memorial motorcycle run through Yosemite

The Sierra Shadow Casters motorcycle club is holding the 8th Annual Sierra Memorial Poker Run through Yosemite Saturday, June 24. Proceeds from the event will go to area charities which benefit children’s causes.
The ride begins in Ahwahnee at the Hitchin’ Post, riders will travel together to Mariposa for the first stop at High Country Health Foods then ride up the beautiful Merced river Canyon to Cedar Lodge for stop two.
Next, riders are guided through majestic Yosemite National Park with the third stop in Wawona before heading to Miller’s Landing at Bass Lake for the after party.
Once motorcyclists reach Miller’s Landing they will be treated to a Tri-Tip Bar-B- Q lunch with fixin’s and live music by the popular classic rock band “Room Service.”
A special prize drawing will be held for a commercial grade Charbroil propane BBQ, a 36-inch Cuisinart propane smoker, a 13- person party barge trip on Bass lake, compliments of Miller’s Landing and a one night’s stay at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino with a $55 dinner voucher. Tickets are $5.
Participants can register for the ride the morning of the event in Ahwahnee between 8 - 9:30 a.m., or in advance on the club’s website at www.sierrashadowcasters.com. A donation of $35 per rider and $25 per passenger is accepted the day of the event or $30 per rider and $20 for passenger in advance.
The first 150 registrants will receive a commemorative ride pin.
Bikers are encouraged to bring a photo or fill out a 3 x 5 card with a few words to memorialize loved-ones, fallen veterans, friends or fellow bikers to place on the available memory board.
“This is one of our most popular events, “ PIO officer Paul Hall said. “Bikers love riding through Yosemite and giving back to the community at the same time. Of all the thousands of organized motorcycle runs this is the most beautiful run in the nation. People come from all over for this ride in memory of a loved-one.”
The Sierra Shadow Casters Motorcycle Club (SSC,MC), with the official motto of “Riding For Others,” is a 501 (c) (4) social welfare organization based in Coarsegold. The club was founded in 2003 for the express purpose of financially supporting civil and charitable causes in the Mountain Area.
Mountain motorcycle riders interested in joining the club or organizations interested in partnering with the SSC for financial assistance can learn more by visiting the SSC Facebook page at sierrashadowcastersmc.
The public is invited to join in the festivities at Miller’s Landing, beginning at 2 p.m. Lunch is available for a donation of $15. Attendees are encouraged to bring their children to check out the motorcycles.
