Community News - June 8 edition

Worship In The Park
The Mountain Ministerial Association and Friends In The Park will be presenting Worship In The Park at 10 a.m. every Saturday from July through August in the Oakhurst Community Park.
Pastors and worship music bands from several Mountain Area churches will lead the Christian worship.
“The community is invited to come, bring the whole family along with a blanket or a lawn chair, and a picnic basket,” said Evangelist Dennis McCourt. “Join in with us, as we unite in Christ to worship God as one church on the mountain.”
Details: Dennis McCourt, (559) 642-6392.
Music on the Green
The Music on the Green summer concert series continues with The Hilltop Howlers on June 9, and Franklin & Friends June 10, at the Mariposa County Art Park stage. A complete schedule of performers throughout this summer season (along with a brief description of each) can be found at mariposaartscouncil.org. All performances begin at 7 p.m. at the park.
The shows are free to the public, however, tips for the performers will be solicited, encouraged, and appreciated.
Flag Day celebration
A Flag Day celebration will be held June 14 at Oakhurst Lutheran Church, beginning with a tri-tip sandwich dinner at 6 p.m. The suggested donation is $12.50 for this Semper Fi fundraiser. The celebration continues at the flag pole and Veteran’s Memorial at 7 p.m. This year’s guest speaker is Chris Lutz, who recently returned from overseas deployment.
Retirement of old flags will be part of the celebration, so if you have an old flag, bring it to the church office. The Lions Club will provide a free flag for children.
Details: (559) 683-4673.
Garden workshop
The Oakhurst Garden Club at True Value will offer a workshop on Growing a Decorative Herb Garden, 1 p.m., June 11. Learn how to design herb gardens, cook with fresh herbs and grow a lavender field. Participants will receive a 20% coupon good for any plants.
Details: (559) 683-7117.
Audubon fieldtrip
The annual Yosemite Area Audubon Society dragonfly field trip will be held 8 a.m., June 10, at Ahwahnee Hills Regional Park. There will be a couple miles of easy walking, and slow searching for damselflies, with the final destination at the lake on the northeast side of the park. The park supports more than a dozen species of odonates (dragonflies and damselflies) and most of these will be easily visible at the lake.
Bring your binoculars and camera if you’d like to take photos. If you have a net, bring it as well and we’ll see if we can catch some for close viewing. Also bring a hat, sunscreen, water, and snacks.
Details: Matthew Matthiessen at matthima@gmail.com.
Tea Party Meeting
The next Tea Party Action Meeting will be held 6:30 p.m., June 20, at the Yosemite Gateway Restaurant. Mario Santoyo, executive director of the San Joaquin Valley Water Infrastructure Authority, will speak on the topic of water - what everyone needs to know, talking about how state leaders need to build much needed water infrastructure.
Details: matp@sti.net.
Veterans Memorial dedication
A special veterans memorial dedication will be held at 10 a.m., June 14 at the Ahwahnee Hills Regional Park, with the raising of the five service flags by area veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.
Details: (559) 642-6033
