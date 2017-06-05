In this file photo from July of 2011, hikers reach the vista point at Vernal Fall after hiking the Mist Trail a day after three visitors reportedly slipped into the Merced River above Vernal Fall in Yosemite National Park. On Monday, June 5, 2017, a man was seen falling into the river from the Mist Trail.
In this file photo from July of 2011, hikers reach the vista point at Vernal Fall after hiking the Mist Trail a day after three visitors reportedly slipped into the Merced River above Vernal Fall in Yosemite National Park. On Monday, June 5, 2017, a man was seen falling into the river from the Mist Trail. Eric Paul Zamora Fresno Bee File Photo
Local

June 05, 2017 5:57 PM

Man falls into Merced River from Yosemite’s Mist Trail

By Mark Evan Smith

msmith@sierrastar.com

A man described as 6 feet 2 inches tall reportedly fell into the Merced River from Yosemite National Park’s Mist Trail on Monday, and officials have asked anyone with information to help locate him.

The man fell into the river about 12:30 p.m., according to a statement from park officials on Yosemite’s Facebook page.

He was described as young in age, possibly in his 20s, with a shaved or bald head, blue shirt, red or tan shorts, no backpack, and carrying a hiking pole.

Anyone with information is asked to call the park’s dispatch line at (209) 379-1992.

