Man falls into Merced River from Yosemite’s Mist Trail

A man described as 6 feet 2 inches tall reportedly fell into the Merced River from Yosemite National Park’s Mist Trail on Monday, and officials have asked anyone with information to help locate him.
The man fell into the river about 12:30 p.m., according to a statement from park officials on Yosemite’s Facebook page.
He was described as young in age, possibly in his 20s, with a shaved or bald head, blue shirt, red or tan shorts, no backpack, and carrying a hiking pole.
Anyone with information is asked to call the park’s dispatch line at (209) 379-1992.
Comments