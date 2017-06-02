Hillview Water Company cuts ribbon on $20 million treatment plant project

Participating in the June 2 Hillview Water Company ribbon cutting ceremony were, from left, Hillview Manager Jim Foster, California Public Utilities Commission Water Division Director Rami Kahlon, Hillview President/CEO Roger Forrester, State Waterboards Section Chief Carl Carlucci, State Water Resources Control Board Senior Sanitary Engineer Kassy Chauhan, and Madera County District 5 Supervisor Tom Wheeler. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star