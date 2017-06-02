Hillview Water Company cuts ribbon on $20 million treatment plant project

Within a year, more than 3,300 customers of Hillview Water Company can expect clean, clear water, officials announced Friday during a ribbon cutting ceremony to herald the start of a $20 million improvement project.
Hillview President/CEO Roger Forrester, and Company Manager James Foster, along with state and county dignitaries, held the event near the future site of one of the company’s treatment plants off of Victoria Lane in Oakhurst.
Although Hillview will spend about $1 million, the balance of funds are coming from Proposition 84 state grants. Customer water rates will not be raised due to the improvements, Forrester said.
In 2015, customer rates were raised to cover the company’s installation and operational costs of the treatment plants, according to Forrester and Foster. Though Hillview requested a 46% revenue increase of an additional $635,296, the California Public Utilities Commission instead granted a 23% increase.
Many Hillview customers expressed anger over the increased rates, especially when they were first proposed by the company.
Despite that, Forrester on Friday called the project a “vision realized” - fulfilling the dream the company has had for the people of the Mountain Area since before 1998.
“When all these improvements are complete, it will result in water that is wholesome, potable, in no way harmful or dangerous to health and free from objectionable odors, taste, or color,” Forrester said. “Today was a great day for our company and our customers. It feels like I’ve been pregnant for more than 20 years, and finally had the baby today.”
The improvements have been a long time coming, delayed many years due to various obstacles. There was a two-year delay when the state was conducting an investigation of the company, and another two years when, after all grant funds were approved, the state essentially ran out of funds in 2007. An additional delay occurred in 2002, when a building moratorium was placed on Oakhurst due to an insufficient water supply.
The improvements will primarily affect residents in the Oakhurst/Sierra Lakes (in and around Road 426) and Forest Ridge (off Victorian Lane) areas and the town of Oakhurst Forrester said. The improvements include three other areas - Coarsegold, Goldside, and Raymond.
Like all foothill areas in the Sierra Nevada, Hillview and its customers have been dealing with excess amounts of uranium, arsenic, iron and manganese that exceed state and federal standards for many years. All these issues should be solved once the new treatment plants are complete, Forrester said.
The arsenic, iron, and manganese removal plant should be operational by December of this year, and the uranium removal plant should be completed by April 1, 2018. When operating, the plants will be removing the unwanted minerals at the rate of 1,200 gallons a minute.
In addition to the treatment plants, the utility will have five new water storage tanks with a combined storage of over a million gallons of water.
“This is a great day for the Oakhurst community,” said California Public Utilities Commission Water Division Director Rami Kahlon.
NOTE: For additional information, see the June 8 edition of the Sierra Star.
Staff Report
Comments