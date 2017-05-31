Community News - June 1 edition

Event canceled
The Saturday, June 10, event, “Identity Theft,” scheduled at the Oakhurst Library has been canceled.
Book sale
The Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library will hold a book sale, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., June 3. There are a huge variety of books new to this sale. All proceeds benefit the Oakhurst Library.
Details: (559) 683-7552.
Yard sale
The Coarsegold Historic Museum will hold a huge yard sale 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., June 9-10 at the museum to benefit Chapter GZ of the Philanthropic Educational Organization. The museum is located at 31899 Highway 41, just south of Lucky Lane.
Details: Kay Good, (559) 642-4242.
Animal clips
Meatless Mondays and Beyond will show clips on For the Love of Animals-Connect to your Values of Kindness and Compassion, 5:45 - 8:30 p.m., June 19, at the Oakhurst Library. A vegan potluck will also be offered.
Details: Kimberly, (805) 245-0730.
Memorial groundbreaking
At 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, Caring Veterans of America will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a permanent veterans memorial at the Coarsegold Historic Village. Mountain Area leaders will be at the ceremony, and the public is invited to attend.
Details: Terry Cole, (559) 760-5056, tdcolefam@hotmail.com.
Sconce movie
The horror movie, Altar, written and directed by Matt Sconce, co-owner of Met Cinemas, will open 7 p.m., June 1, with play times each day at 12:15 p.m., 3:15, 6:15 and late shows Friday-Sunday at 8:15 p.m.
Details: metcinema.com.
Correction
In a May 25 story on the annual veterans “Stand Down” event in Oakhurst, Caring Veterans of America’s funding was incorrectly listed as being cut by the Department of Veterans Affairs. It was actually cut by CalVet. We regret the error and any confusion this may have caused.
