Photography education in the park

The Ansel Adams Gallery is holding several weekly photography education sessions.
☆ Camera walks: free 1.5 hour camera walks, led by staff photographers, are available every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, meeting and departing from the porch of The Ansel Adams Gallery at 9 a.m.. The Monday walk also meets at 9 a.m., at the Majestic Yosemite Hotel. Camera walks typically are 1-2 miles in the field, walking to different locations on paved trails. Topics include the history of Ansel Adams in Yosemite National Park and his photography, and basic “how to” photography covering lighting and composition. Registration opens three days in advance of the scheduled walk. Limited to 15 participants. You must register to participate.
☆ Classes meet at The Ansel Adams Gallery in Yosemite Village and walk from there. Participants spend four hours in the field, walking to different locations and returning to the Gallery. The terrain is mostly flat, and for the most part along paved trails, approximately 2-3 miles.
☆ In the Footsteps of Ansel Adams ($95 per person): offered 1 - 5 p.m., every Tuesday and Saturday, at The Ansel Adams Gallery. Through the course of the class, you will visit a number of locations from where photographer Ansel Adams composed some of his most famous images. At each location, you will have the opportunity to see the same image through your lens and work more in-depth with the scene around you. You will receive insight into Adam’s life, photography and philosophies as well as basic lessons in photographic technique.
☆ Using Your Digital Camera ($95 per person): offered 1 - 5 p.m., every Thursday, meeting at The Ansel Adams Gallery. This is small group photo class, which will lead you to select locations in Yosemite Valley to provide hands-on instruction with your digital camera. This class is designed to improve your technical familiarity with your digital camera. You will visit different sites within Yosemite Valley based on what the current conditions suggest will provide the most photogenic views, and learn tricks for different lighting conditions, and how to apply those more broadly to other scenes you experience.
☆ Ansel Adams’ Legacy and Your Digital Camera ($95 per person): offered 1 - 5 p.m., every Monday and Wednesday, meeting at The Ansel Adams Gallery. This class is designed to instill more confidence in digital image capture, including understanding the histogram and fixing exposure problems. The foundations of the camera are also discussed: aperture, shutter speed, and ISO; their light gathering and/or creative values.
☆ Fine print viewing (free): offered 3 p..m, most Saturdays: spend an hour with the gallery curator viewing some of the Ansel Adams original photographs in the current inventory. Evan Russel discusses the evolution of photography, Adams’ personal artistic evolution, and answers questions. This viewing is highly recommended for aspiring to advanced collectors. Very limited space, so call for a reservation.
Details: yosemite@anseladams.com, or (209) 372- 4413.
