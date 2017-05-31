4-H activities

The Coarsegold 4-H Club takes community service seriously and we participate in many projects throughout the club year. A few of our projects this year have been a free community clothing swap, collecting shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child, and collecting pet supplies for the SPCA.
Our Community Service Project for May was volunteering and participating in Gold Rush Days May 5-7 at the Coarsegold Historical Village.
Our 4-H both showcased a petting zoo that let people get up close to animals, feed and pet the animals, and ask questions.
The Beckstead family brought their two llamas and the Hussey family brought in lambs and goats to stock the petting zoo. Our 4-H Club also offered snow cones and snacks for purchase in our booth. Club member Shayleen Garcia mixed up a colorful batch of fluffy slime to sell.
The Fresno Weavers and Spinners Club was a guest in our 4-H booth. They demonstrated how to spin some of the wool our 4-H club had donated to their club.
The weekend was very exciting, there were a lot of interesting questions to answer about 4-H, our local 4-H club, and our animals. Thank you to all our club members and families that volunteered for the weekend.
