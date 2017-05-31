New doctor at Adventist

Dr. William Chi Ta has been serving families on a temporary basis at Adventist Health / Community Care – Oakhurst for seven months, but recently accepted an offer to join the clinic full-time.
Ta is a family medicine physician who cares for patients of all ages. His goal is to teach people how to live healthier lifestyles, and not be dependent on medicine.
“I genuinely want my patients to get better,” Ta said. “I’m constantly taking courses on lifestyle medicine, so I can continually learn how to help people achieve a healthier life.”
Ta was born in Vietnam. He and his family fled to the U.S. when he was 10 because of political persecution. He grew up in San Bernardino and moved to Santa Barbara to attend University California at Santa Barbara. He graduated with honors, earning a Bachelor of Science in pharmacology.
After college, he attended Loma Linda University School of Medicine. He completed an internship at University of California at Los Angeles-Kern and was a psychiatry resident physician at UCLA-Kern Medical Center.
Ta is fluent in English and Vietnamese. In his free time, he enjoys playing tennis, jogging and experiencing nature.
He can be reached at Community Care – Oakhurst, 48677 Victoria Lane, (559) 683-2711.
