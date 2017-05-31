Court of Honor for Eagle Scout Daniel Roberts

A Court of Honor ceremony was held April 29 for Yosemite High School junior Daniel Roberts, a member of Boy Scout Troop 316, to commemorate his achieving the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout, scouting’s highest honor.
Roberts, 16, earned 39 merit badges, served his troop in a variety of leadership roles, and had countless hours of community service to become an Eagle Scout.
His community service project was building a 10-by-18-foot wood shed at Sierra Vista Presbyterian Church. The church provides firewood to needy families in the Mountain Area, and the wood shed now provides a dry, compact area for the firewood to be stored.
Upon graduation from Yosemite High, Roberts plans to study mechanical engineering and get his degree through the NROTC Scholarship or College Program so that he can serve his country in the United States Marine Corps.
For every 100 boys who join scouting, only one will attain the Eagle Scout rank. Roberts now joins a prestigious list that includes astronauts Neil Armstrong and James Lovell, former President Gerald Ford, movie producer Steven Spielberg, and many governors, senators, business leaders, and Medal of Honor recipients across the United States.
In addition to many skills, the scouting program stresses character development of young men who ascend to the rank of Eagle Scout. Qualities such as honor, loyalty, courage, cheerfulness and humility are all part of the Scout Law.
Oakhurst has several Boy Scout troops and each troop has had boys making the rank of Eagle Scout. From Troop 316, 14 Eagle Scouts have emerged since 2007.
Roberts is the son of John and Michele Roberts of Coarsegold.
“I would like to thank all of my family and friends, my mentors, those who volunteered to help with my project at the church, the members of Troop 316, the Lord, and all who have helped me to reach this great achievement of Eagle Scout,” Roberts said after the ceremony. “I could not have done it without all these supportive people who have my sincerest thanks and gratitude.”
Staff Report
