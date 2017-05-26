Local

May 26, 2017 4:10 PM

Cal Fire: Use caution during a busy Memorial Day weekend

With most of California expecting mild weather conditions over the holiday weekend, Cal Fire urges everyone to be cautious. To keep everyone safe while planning to recreate outdoors for the Memorial Day weekend, officials asked, in a release, for the public to take steps to prevent sparking a new wildfire.

“Although most of California is no longer experiencing drought conditions, the normal warm and dry climate of California means that it will always be susceptible to wildfires,” said Chief Ken Pimlott, Cal Fire director. “All of us need to do our part to ensure we are being safe when working or recreating outdoors by taking precautions to avoid sparking a wildfire.”

Since Jan. 1, Cal Fire has responded to over 1,000 wildfires that have burned nearly 15,000 acres. Californians are encouraged to be vigilant and remember that “One Less Spark means One Less Wildfire.”

Here are some tips, provided by Cal Fire:

Camping

Obtain a campfire permit (www.PreventWildfireCA.org)

Check for local fire restrictions

Clear away grass, leaves and other debris within a 10-foot perimeter of any campfire

Have a responsible person in attendance at all times

Ensure all campfires are completely extinguished before leaving

When barbecuing, never leave the grill unattended

Vehicle

Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained with nothing dragging on the ground

When towing, make sure trailer chains are properly secured

Never drive or pull over into dry grass

In the water

Always wear a life jacket

Children should always be supervised by a responsible adult

Never swim alone

Be cautious of rivers and waterways with rapid currents

Drinking and swimming can be just as dangerous as drinking and driving

For more ways to be safe this holiday, visit www.ReadyforWildfire.org or www.fire.ca.gov.

Cal Fire

