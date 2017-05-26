Cal Fire: Use caution during a busy Memorial Day weekend

With most of California expecting mild weather conditions over the holiday weekend, Cal Fire urges everyone to be cautious. To keep everyone safe while planning to recreate outdoors for the Memorial Day weekend, officials asked, in a release, for the public to take steps to prevent sparking a new wildfire.
“Although most of California is no longer experiencing drought conditions, the normal warm and dry climate of California means that it will always be susceptible to wildfires,” said Chief Ken Pimlott, Cal Fire director. “All of us need to do our part to ensure we are being safe when working or recreating outdoors by taking precautions to avoid sparking a wildfire.”
Since Jan. 1, Cal Fire has responded to over 1,000 wildfires that have burned nearly 15,000 acres. Californians are encouraged to be vigilant and remember that “One Less Spark means One Less Wildfire.”
Here are some tips, provided by Cal Fire:
Camping
☆ Obtain a campfire permit (www.PreventWildfireCA.org)
☆ Check for local fire restrictions
☆ Clear away grass, leaves and other debris within a 10-foot perimeter of any campfire
☆ Have a responsible person in attendance at all times
☆ Ensure all campfires are completely extinguished before leaving
☆ When barbecuing, never leave the grill unattended
Vehicle
☆ Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained with nothing dragging on the ground
☆ When towing, make sure trailer chains are properly secured
☆ Never drive or pull over into dry grass
In the water
☆ Always wear a life jacket
☆ Children should always be supervised by a responsible adult
☆ Never swim alone
☆ Be cautious of rivers and waterways with rapid currents
☆ Drinking and swimming can be just as dangerous as drinking and driving
For more ways to be safe this holiday, visit www.ReadyforWildfire.org or www.fire.ca.gov.
Cal Fire
