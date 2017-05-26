Local

May 26, 2017 8:00 AM

Caltrans joins forces with veterans to combat litter

In the last fiscal year, Cal Trans spent more than $67 million picking up litter along state highways - enough litter to fill almost 9,000 garbage trucks, and now veterans are joining the battle to combat this chronic problem.

In this Cal Trans News Flash, members of the new Cal Trans Veterans Outreach Program help clean a stretch of State Route 99 in Sacramento.

This innovative program assists veterans with jobs and training, giving them much-needed tools to re-enter the workforce, while also keeping California highways clean.

Cal Trans

