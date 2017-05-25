With new programs and higher attendance, Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst is on the rise

Andrew Pence, left, president of Oakhurst Sierra Rotary Club, hands over a check for $5,200 to Bob Macaulay, president of the board for the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst at a recent Rotary meeting. The $5,200, which will go to the club’s general operations, was raised through the annual Evening at Erna’s fundraiser at Erna’s Elderberry House. The Sierra Star Mark Evan Smith