Community Briefs - May 25 edition

Memorial Day service
A Memorial Day service remembering the men and women who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces will be offered for the community at 9 a.m., Monday, May 29, at the Little Church on the Hill in Oakhill Cemetery.
The service will feature the precision a capella singing of the Bill Seaberg Trio. Fr. Gordon Kamai of Christ Church - Anglican will deliver the message “No Greater Love.” The VFW Presentation of Colors and Taps follows the service at 10 a.m. Details: (559) 683-7374.
The Drunkard coming to Golden Chain June 2
Tickets are now on sale for the Golden Chain Theatre production of The Drunkard, a recreation of the most famous melodrama ever written (by Raymond Hull in 1844) and the first ever performed by GCT 50 years ago.
The production, directed by Cynthia McFann, was first produced by PT Barnum of Barnum and Bailey circus fame, and McFann, cast and crew have created an entertaining, circus-like atmosphere with broad vaudevillian humor.
The play will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2 - 18.
Tickets: goldenchaintheatre3,org, (559) 683-7112, Rated G.
Whine & Noses
The Eastern Madera County SPCA will hold a fundraising event - An Evening of Whine & Noses - 6-8 p.m., June 9, at Western Sierra Nursery. The $10 per person donation includes a taco bar, no host bar (margaritas, wine sodas and water), and live music by Larkspur.
Volunteers are needed to help set up, serve the food or help at the bar. All profits benefit the EMC SPCA Shelter Fund.
Details: EMC SPCA, (559) 642-6611.
School fundraiser
The Yosemite-Wawona Elementary Charter School will hold a fundraiser 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., June 3, at the school located in Wawona. Entrance fee to the park are not required to attend this event.
Silent auction bidding runs 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., item pick-up at 4:30 p.m., box lunches at $10 for adults and $5 for children offered noon - 2 p.m., and inflatables, games and contests all day. Admission for activities $10 for those age 5 and up, $5 for those 4 years and under.
To donate an auction item or for details: (209) 375-6383, admin@yosemitewawonacharter.org.
Chasing Shelby Car Show
The parents of Shelby Veater, a 2016 Yosemite High School graduate who died in December, are setting up the First Annual Chasing Shelby Car Show to benefit the Chasing Shelby Foundation, an organization set up in her name to raise money for spina bifida research.
The event will be held from 5 - 8 p.m. June 23 at Woodward Park. Vehicle registration is due by June 1.
Details: (559) 432-3877.
Nic Medina comes home
Last October, Coarsegold teenager Nicolas Medina suffered severe brain injuries from an auto accident and his diagnosis was grim.
But now Nic, who has had a remarkable recovery, is coming home with a welcome home party from 2-5 p.m. May 27 at the Oakhurst Community Center.
The potluck event is free for all, with donations accepted as well as a raffle and non-alcoholic drinks available for purchase.
Details: (559) 760-2874.
Audubon field trip
The Yosemite Audubon Society offers a three-mile stroll around the meadow in Wawona June 3. Bring binoculars, lunch, water and mosquito repellent. Meet at 7:30 a.m. at Burger King in Oakhurst for carpooling, or in front of the store in Wawona at 8 a.m., the field trip should end by 1 p.m. Details or to register: roygbiv@nctv.com, or Vern, (559) 760-6327.
Summer classes
Oakhurst Community College is offering summer classes in two sessions: a 4 week session May 22 - June 16, and a 6-week session June 19 - July 28. Visit oakhustcenter.com for more information, to view a list of open classes or to register. Courses are affordable at $46 per unit.
Details: (559) 683-3940.
