Summer fun ahead

With another school year quickly coming to a close, parents face the dilemma of just how they can keep their energetic little ones busy during the summer break. A variety of activities offered in the Mountain Area may provide the solution, and may even make the summer months seem to fly by.
Library Reading Program
The Oakhurst Library will offer the following reading program for children 3 years of age to fourth grade, held 10-11 a.m., Wednesdays, June 14 - July 26, at the Oakhurst Community Center.
* June 14 - Smokey Bear with CalFire
* June 21 - Blueprints for Fun with Steve Riley
* June 28 - Treasure map with Jack Spareribs and Ace Miles
* July 5 - No program (but you can still turn in your reading logs)
* July 12 - Cheetah with Project Survival’s Cat Haven
* July 19 - Mr. Bubble Man with Brandon Grey
* July 26 - Finale party
The following reading program is for children fifth - twelfth grade, and will be held 11:30 - 12:30 a.m., Wednesdays, also June 14 - July 26, in the library’s community room.
* June 14 - Blueprints for Fun with Steve Riley
* June 21 - Engineering Designs & Robotics with Ryan Collings
* June 28 - Origami by Design with Carla Hyatt
* July 5 - No program (but you can still turn in your reading logs)
* July 12 - Cheetah with Project Survival’s Cat Haven
* July 19 - Line dancing and pizza with Justin Caudell
* July 26 - Finale party, 10 a.m., at the Oakhurst Community Center
The library will not offer art or writing programs this summer. The reading program is a free event sponsored by the Friends of the Oakhurst Branch Library. The Oakhurst Library’s Community Room is located at 49044 Civic Circle Drive.
Details: (559) 683-4838, or www.oakhurstfobl.com.
Children’s Museum of the Sierra
Celebrating its 20th year, the Children’s Museum of the Sierra will hold its annual end-of-the school year carnival, 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., June 10. Activities include games, special community visitors, food, prizes and more.
The museum, located at 49269 Golden Oak Drive in Oakhust, is home to a world of fun hands-on learning explorations for preschoolers and school-age children. Hours 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and closed Sunday and Monday. Admission is $6, children under 2 free. A discount is offered for seniors and pre-arranged educational groups.
Summer activities are still in the planning stages.
Details: (559) 658-5656.
The Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst
The Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst is now accepting signups for the club’s summer program, noon - 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The summer program includes Books 4 Bikes (read books to earn a brand new bike), field trips to Blackbeards, Island Waterpark, Wild Waters, hikes, fishing academy, cooking class, arts & crafts, drama class, teen nights, Met Movies, and lots of action-packed fun for all members.
Cost of the nine-week summer program is $100 per child, with a maximum of $200 per family. Field trips cost extra and are on a first-come first-serve basis with signups a week in advance.
Details: (559) 642-4600, or see the club’s Facebook page.
Vision Academy of the Arts
Three camps with three themes will be held for three weeks at Oakhurst Elementary School. Camps are open to students going into second to eighth grade in the fall. Each theme is one week long, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily, culminating in a show each Friday at 5:15 p.m. for parents and friends. The cost for the full course is $150; half day mornings or afternoons, $80.
The cost includes professional instruction in art (Mary Campbell-Mann and Loretta Lyster), musical theater (Jackie Byers), band (Hunter Murphy and Jamie Hellwig), guitar and ukelele (Kirk Moulin), dance (Elseana Skowronski), and writing (Monika Moulin). Students will need to bring a sack lunch. Two snacks are provided for 50 cents, with additional snacks available for 25 cents each. Payment plans and partial scholarships are available.
* June 12 - 16, American All by Cheryl Lavender and Alan Billingsley - Hal Leonard Corporation: A musical celebration of America’s multicultural heritage salutes the unique differences that have shaped America’s heritage and unite together in a musical celebration of customs, traditions and songs.
* June 19 - 23, Joust by John Jacobson and Roger Emerson: Welcome to the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table in a medieval marvel, complete with jousting knights, delightful damsels and court jesters. This musical features seven original songs in a variety of musical styles, and a script with 40 speaking parts easily adaptable for casts of all sizes.
* June 26 - June 30, Destination America by John Jacobson and Roger Emerson. The music of America tells its story, from Hashville to Seattle, New York to L.A., and everywhere in between, the heart of America is beating in its music. Whether you’re a fan of Rock ‘n Roll or Country, Broadway or Motown, you’ll find it all right here.
Registration deadline is June 9. Send registration form and check payable to Vision Academy to Jackie Byers, 39776 Pine Ridge Road, Oakhurst, 93644. Recorders, recorder books and singing books are available for purchase.
Details: Jackie Byers, (559) 683-7071, or (559) 658-0639.
Golden Chain Theatre’s Summer Workshop
There are two options to choose from this summer. Schoolhouse Rock Jr. (recommended for kids 7-13), will be held 9 a.m. to noon, June 12 - July 9, with performances July 8-9. A loose, revue-like structure allows for a great deal of flexibility in staging and cast size in this energetic musical, which follows Tom, a young schoolteacher, who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. Memorable songs as Just a Bill, Lolly, Lolly, Lolly and Conjunction Junction bring his lesson plans vividly to life.
Legally Blonde Jr. (recommended for kids 7th - 12th grade) will be held 1-4 p.m., June 19 - July 16, with performances July 14-16. The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. When Elle’s high school boyfriend, Warner, dumps her and heads to Harvard, claiming she’s not “serious” enough, Elle takes matters into her own hands, crafting a showy song-and-dance personal essay and charming her way into law school. Befriending classmate Emmett and spunky hairdresser Paulette along the way, Elle finds that books and looks aren’t mutually exclusive. As Elle begins outsmarting her peers, she realizes that law may be her natural calling after all.
Each workshop is $225 per child.
Call (559) 683-7112 to enroll.
Swim classes
The Baker Swim Complex at Yosemite High School will open to the public, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., June 10. The regular schedule will be 1-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturdays. Cost is $4 per person for those 1 year and up before 5 p.m., and $3 per person after 5 p.m.; senior discount at $3.50. Family passes are $140 for a family of up to four people, additional people are $20 per person up to six members. Monthly passes are $40 per person, or $80 per person for the season. Tight-fitting swim diapers are required for infants and toddlers not potty trained.
Aqua aerobics with Peggy will be offered 8-9 a.m., Monday through Friday ($4 daily, $15 weekly, or $30 monthly), and lap swimming will be available during regular swim hours ($4 daily, $15 weekly, $30 monthly).
A snack bar is available during regular hours. Parties are held either 1-4 p.m., or 4-7 p.m., with a cost of $140 for up to 20 guests ($7.50 for each additional guest). Arrangements must be made with the pool supervisor one week prior to party. Parties include three hours in the pool and assigned party area, and a personal party host.
Swim lessons for preschool and school-age children will be offered in four sessions: the first session will run June 12 -23; second session will run June 26 - July 7 (no lesson July 4); third session, July 10 - 21; and fourth, July 24 - Aug. 4. Classes are held between 3-7 p.m., in 30-minute time slots. Tight fitting swim diapers are required for infants and toddlers not potty trained. Baby & Me classes for babies 6-35 months are offered in the America’s Kids Swim School Indoor Pool; free for babies 1-5 months.
Cost for those ages 3 and older) $109. There is a once per year registration/liability fee of $35 per family.
Details: Lindsay Adler, (559) 683-4667, ext. 335.
