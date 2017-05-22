Oakhurst College summer classes

Oakhurst Community College Center (OCCC) is offering two sessions of summer classes - a four-week session (May 22 - June 16), and a six-week session (June 19 - July 28).
Visit www.oakhustcenter.com for more information, to view a list of open classes or to register. Courses are affordable at $46 per unit.
The Oakhurst campus will observe summer office hours from Thursday, June 1 to Friday, July 21. Hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Beginning Monday, July 24, the office will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m..
In addition to classes offered at the Oakhurst campus four sessions of summer classes are also available at sister campuses in the State Center Community College District (SCCCD). Those campuses include Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, and Madera Community College Center. Any student enrolled at a SCCCD campus is eligible to take classes at another campus. For more information, to see a list of sessions and classes available, and to register visit http://www.scccd.edu.
Enrolling in summer classes have provided many benefits to students including completing programs faster and saving money. Current students, students enrolled at a four-year university or those interested in trying out a class are encouraged to register.
